Alec Clarey: Saracens sign Jersey Reds tight-head prop for 2020-21 Championship

Saracens have signed tight-head prop Alec Clarey from Championship side Jersey Reds.

The 26-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the island side and helped them reach a club-record fourth-placed finish in 2018-19.

Sarries will compete with Jersey in the second tier next season after being relegated from the Premiership for breaching salary cap rules.

Clarey said it was "a massive thing" to be wanted by Saracens.

"Nothing else is going to come like this is your life, so I'm going to give everything I've got," he told the club website.

He follows former Jersey prop Richard Barrington, who has made 188 appearances for Saracens since moving to Allianz Park in 2013.

Former England Students forward Clarey spent a season at Bristol before joining Jersey in 2017.

"Alec is an experienced Championship prop who had an outstanding season last year," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"The Championship is the perfect breeding ground for front row forwards and hopefully Alec can emulate others who have arrived at our club from this competition and become top Premiership players."