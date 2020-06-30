World Sevens Series: New Zealand win men's and women's titles as remaining rounds cancelled

New Zealand men have now won 13 World Sevens Series titles, while the women's team have won six

New Zealand have been awarded the men's and women's World Sevens Series titles after the cancellation of the remaining rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The All Blacks won three of six men's rounds, with London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong tournaments called off.

The Black Ferns won four of the five completed rounds of the women's series, but legs in Langford, Paris and Hong Kong have been cancelled.

England finished fifth in the men's standings, and eighth in the women's.

In the men's tournament, Ireland were 10th, Scotland 11th and Wales 15th, while Ireland's women finished 10th.

"While it is very disappointing for players, fans, organisers and everyone involved to have to cancel these events due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and wider society remains the number one priority," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

"Rugby sevens is a key driver of global growth for our sport, particularly in emerging nations, and it firmly remains a top priority for our organisation. As we begin to see light at the end of the tunnel, 2021 has potential to be a very exciting year for rugby sevens with the Tokyo Olympic Games on the horizon."