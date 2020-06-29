Jamie Gibson: Northampton flanker to leave club when contract expires

Jamie Gibson spent two years with Leicester prior to joining Saints in 2015

Northampton flanker Jamie Gibson is to leave the club after five years when his contract expires on Tuesday.

Gibson, 29, is yet to decide where the next stage of his career, either “inside or outside of rugby”, will take him after leaving Franklin’s Gardens.

The back-row forward has made 125 appearances for Saints since joining from Leicester in 2015.

“I’m very proud to have represented Northampton on so many occasions and to win silverware last season,” he said.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic, the club and I had spoken about the future, but circumstances have understandably led to certain opportunities no longer being available, which is sad.

“However I’m currently exploring a number of new opportunities, both inside and outside of rugby, and my family are very excited about what the future holds for us.”

Before joining Leicester, former England under-20 and Saxons international Gibson came through the ranks at London Irish.