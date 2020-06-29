Melani Nanai: Worcester wing signs new contract until 2023

Melani Nanai's Warriors career has been marred by injury

Worcester Warriors winger Melani Nanai has signed a contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old Samoa-born player, who joined Warriors from Auckland-based New Zealand Super Rugby side Blues in 2019, is now tied to Sixways until 2023.

Nanai had been expected to miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery in February.

But he may now be fit to play if the delayed season resumes on its provisional return date of 15 August.

Warriors were 10th in the Premiership prior to the break caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

As well as the fit-again Nanai, Warriors will also have summer signings Billy Searle, Joe Batley and Matt Kvesic available to play when the season gets going again.

Nanai an 'X-Factor' player

"Melani is rehabbing well from his shoulder operation," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He should be good to go when we start playing again.

"The past season has been difficult for him, due not only to having to play back-to-back seasons, but also because of the injury.

"But Melani oozes talent. He is an X-Factor player who established himself as one of the leading lights of Super Rugby. I'm confident we are going to see the best of him and that he is going to become a key player. He's a great bloke and a real team man."

"It was an easy decision to make," said the Auckland-educated former Samoa Under-20 international. "I haven't had as many opportunities as I'd like because of the injury but I just want to prove myself and show what I can do.

"With the coronavirus I've had a lot of time off. That's given me time to heal my shoulder."