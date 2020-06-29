Leicester Tigers: Several first-team players in contract dispute

Leicester were 11th in the Premiership table when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

A contract dispute has left the futures of several Leicester Tigers players unclear, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Players have been offered amended terms as a result of the Premiership salary cap being reduced from 2021-22.

A number of senior Tigers players are involved and it is believed they could leave the club if they decide not to sign new deals at Welford Road.

It is understood the club made a compromise offer, but the players want to keep their legal position.

On 8 June, Premiership teams unanimously agreed to reduce the salary cap from £6.4m to £5m to help cope with the losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 75% of wages from deals signed before 18 June will count towards the salary cap from the start of the 2021-22 season.

That deadline has passed but Leicester's players have been given until Tuesday to make their decisions and the club remain in communication with all of the playing squad.

Tigers are 11th in the Premiership but not in danger of relegation this season as Saracens have already been demoted to next season's Championship because of salary cap breaches.