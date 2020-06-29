Brad Barritt: Saracens captain to leave club at end of 2019-20 season

Brad Barritt succeeded Alistair Hargreaves as captain of Saracens in 2016

Captain Brad Barritt will leave Saracens at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has signed a contract extension to take him through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

He joined the club in 2008 and has made 257 appearances, winning five Premiership titles and helping them lift the Champions Cup three times.

"There have been so many memories, so many experiences, but sadly all good things must come to an end," the former England player told the club website.

"I also want to hopefully sign off on a positive note and enjoy these last few months as a Saracen."

South Africa-born Barritt won 26 England caps between 2012 and 2015 and featured for the British and Irish Lions on their 2013 tour of Australia

His last contract, a two-year deal signed in 2018, was due to end this summer - but the extension means he will be available for the rest of the Premiership campaign when it resumes following the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saracens are bottom of the Premiership, have already been relegated following persistent salary cap breaches, but are still hoping to retain the Champions Cup after reaching the quarter-finals earlier this year.

"He has been a central figure in the development of our club for more than a decade and a truly great captain for the last five years," director of rugby Mark McCall said of Barritt.

"We are delighted that Brad will have the opportunity to end his time with us in the manner he so richly deserves."