James Lowe signs new Leinster deal and will become eligible for Ireland in November

New Zealander Lowe arrived at Leinster from the Chiefs in 2017

Leinster winger James Lowe will become eligible to play for Ireland in November after signing a new three-year deal with the Irish province.

Lowe went back to his native New Zealand in March after the Covid-19 pandemic halted the season.

"Excited to be staying in Dublin for another three years," Lowe tweeted.

The 27-year-old joined Leinster from the Chiefs in 2017 and will become eligible for Ireland through World Rugby's three-year residency rule.

That rule has been extended to five years but Lowe arrived in Ireland when the three-year protocol existed.

The Pro14 season is due to resume on 22 August. Leinster will play their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals against Saracens in mid-September.

Last week Leinster presented a list of 28 players who have agreed new contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Backs Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney are in their final seasons with Leinster but will remain at the province to see out the delayed 2019-20 campaign.

McFadden will retire at the end of the season while Kearney, another of Leinster's longstanding Ireland internationals, is still assessing his options.

