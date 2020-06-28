Gloucester 'surprised' by London Irish reaction to George Skivington appointment

George Skivington was appointed London Irish forwards coach in 2016 after retiring as a player

Gloucester are "surprised" by London Irish's response to their appointment of George Skivington as head coach.

The Cherry and Whites announced the arrival of Exiles forwards coach Skivington, 27, on Saturday, prompting Irish to accuse Gloucester of breaching Premiership Rugby's code of conduct.

London Irish said no approach for Skivington was made, but Gloucester insist they were "proactive".

Skivington replaces Johan Ackermann, who left the role last month.

"Gloucester Rugby openly advertised its head coach role in the usual way. George Skivington was the standout candidate following that process," Gloucester said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"Gloucester Rugby understood that Skivington was not restricted contractually from joining the club. Gloucester Rugby, nevertheless, directly and straightforwardly sought clarification of London Irish's position. That clarification has not been forthcoming.

"Gloucester Rugby is therefore surprised and disappointed by both the contents of statement from London Irish, and the forum in which it was released, not least in view of the proactive efforts made by Gloucester Rugby during the course of this week.

"Gloucester Rugby will continue to seek to engage with London Irish, through the appropriate channels. Gloucester Rugby urges London Irish to do the same."

Irish chief executive Brian Facer has said the club will "consider all options" over what is a "most serious issue".