Trading the AFL for rugby union: The story of Kurt Heatherley

Former AFL player Kurt Heatherley has traded elite Aussie rules football to pursue a professional career in rugby union.

Heatherley, 25, spent several years playing for Hawthorn in the AFL, after being scouted at an under-17 basketball match between New Zealand and Australia.

Last year, he returned to his home country New Zealand, transitioning into rugby union and subsequently joining Mitre 10 Cup side Auckland.

Earlier this month, it was announced he would be moving to Championship club Jersey Reds in the Channel Islands.

Telling the story of how he made his way into Aussie rules football, Heatherley admitted he did not know much about the sport when he was originally recruited by Hawthorn.

"At the time I was playing New Zealand under-17s for basketball and we had a competition against the Aussie under-17s.

"After that, they got in touch with my school and just asked if I wanted to give the AFL a try, and obviously I didn't know it had four goalposts - I knew absolutely nothing about the game.

"I'd just made the New Zealand under-17s for rugby too, but it was too good of an opportunity to refuse.

"No New Zealand-born (rugby player) has ever gone over and made the transition into AFL, so I thought it was a good opportunity."

Heatherley moved to Australia as a 17-year-old, continuing with school while training with Hawthorn Hawks twice a week.

After completing his education, he was eventually recruited by Hawthorn's senior set-up, going on to play for the first team in the AFL.

"It was great to learn in that professional environment at such a young age," he said. Luckily enough for me, I managed to get onto the senior list and was there for seven or eight years.

"I only managed to play a handful of games, just because our team won three premierships and we had one of the best teams ever created."

Transition to rugby union

Since playing rugby union as a young boy in New Zealand, Heatherley has always had aspirations to build a professional career within the sport.

He explained why he was happy with his decision to make the switch to union.

"I've always wanted to play at a high level in rugby, and obviously I got taken away from it pretty early," he said.

"I just think the time was right and it was just a great opportunity. I thought if I leave it another few years, it will probably be a bit too hard to get back into the swing of it, so I'm very thankful for this opportunity."

Heatherley believes swapping sports to pursue rugby union could help to prolong his elite sporting career.

He described the key differences between AFL and union, explaining how he needed to condition both his body and his fitness levels to adapt to each sport.

"In a rugby game, you track about 9km maximum per game, whereas in the AFL you're running 15 or 16km week in week out, so that was probably my biggest challenge (in the AFL)," he said.

"My playing weight for Aussie rules was 87kg or 88kg, whereas now I'm up to the 102kg mark. I guess it's just getting used to carrying that extra weight so you can take the big hits and the contact."