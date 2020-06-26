Shaun Adendorff & Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi join Northampton Saints

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi in action for London Irish
Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi came through Northampton's Academy system

Northampton Saints have signed South African flanker Shaun Adendorff and loose-head prop Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi.

Adendorff, 28, has joined from French side Aurillac and will link up with his new team when he is able to travel.

Hobbs-Awoyemi, 26, twice a Junior World Championship winner with the England Under-20 side, rejoins next week after four seasons at London Irish.

"I can't wait to get started at the club I supported as a boy and where it all began," he told the club website.

"I still have a lot of close friends at Saints, and everything I've heard from them about the club really excites me."

Adendorff added: "I'm really excited about a new challenge in England and to test myself at the very highest level of northern hemisphere rugby."

