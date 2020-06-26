Nick Tompkins: Wales centre Nick Tompkins joins Dragons on season loan from Saracens

Nick Tompkins played for England under-20s and Saxons sides before making his Wales debut in February 2020

Wales centre Nick Tompkins has joined Dragons on a year-long loan from Saracens.

Tompkins, 25, signed a new contract with the European Champions in December.

He says his long term future remains with the English club who have been relegated from the Premiership for salary cap breaches.

Dragons say Tompkins arrival for 2020/21 has "the full support of the WRU and Wales national coaching team".

Dean Ryan, Dragons director of rugby, said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome a player of Nick's calibre to the region.

"He has enjoyed success in a Saracens shirt and he brings that winning mentality and attitude, as well as enjoying a fresh environment and competition in which to challenge himself.

"Nick's experience will undoubtedly bring out the best in those around him in our squad and we know he will leave an indelible mark on his time at Rodney Parade."

Tompkins scored on his Wales debut against Italy earlier this year and featured in all four 2020 Six Nations games.

The Sidcup-born player joined Saracens' Academy in 2012 and has won four English Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup titles with the club.

"I love this place, it's my home. I wanted to sign my future here and make sure I can be here long-term," said Tompkins, who has made 118 appearances for Saracens.

However he is now looking forward to a temporary home at Rodney Parade.

"The region is clearly making great progress, under the guidance of Dean Ryan," he said, "and I am really excited about contributing to the cause."