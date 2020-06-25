Julian Montoya: Leicester Tigers set to sign Argentina hooker for 2021-22
Premiership side Leicester Tigers are poised to sign Argentina hooker Julian Montoya for the 2021-22 season, BBC Radio Leicester understands.
Montoya, 26, was Argentina's World Cup hooker in 2019 and has won 59 caps for his country.
Tigers already have 33-year-old Tom Youngs, Jake Kerr and Shalva Mamukashvili playing in the same role but are looking longer term.
Montoya plays for Buenos Aries-based Super Rugby side Jaguares.