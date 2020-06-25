Saracens: Back-row forward Sean Reffell signs contract until 2022

Sean Reffell was capped by England at under-18 and under-20 level

Saracens back-row forward Sean Reffell has signed a deal to keep him with the north London club until 2022.

The 21-year-old, who claimed the club's academy player of the year award last year, made his Premiership debut against Exeter Chiefs in May 2019.

He has made 19 senior appearances for Sarries in all competitions so far.

"We are excited to be able to help him continue to grow and make a real impact for Saracens," said director of rugby Mark McCall.