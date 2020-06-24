Leone Nakarawa: Fiji lock extends Glasgow stay to 2021

Nakarawa initially re-joined Glasgow in January on a short-term deal

Second row Leone Nakarawa has extended his stay at Glasgow Warriors until the summer of 2021.

The Fiji international, 32, returned to Scotsoun for a second spell in January on a short-term deal.

The club say the extension was agreed prior to the shutdown of rugby during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season," said head coach Danny Wilson.

"His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against."

Nakarawa is currently in Fiji and will train there until August, when the Pro14 resumes, as he awaits the birth of his child.

Named European Player of the Year in 2018, Nakarawa was sacked by French club Racing 92 after a late return from the World Cup last year, before re-joining Glasgow.

He played just two times, scoring one try, before the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown of rugby.

Part of Glasgow's 2015 Pro12 winning side, Nakarawa also has 62 caps for Fiji.