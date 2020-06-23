Saracens: USA international Will Hooley to join from Bedford Blues

Will Hooley
Will Hooley has won 15 USA international caps so far

United States international fly-half Will Hooley is to join Saracens from Bedford.

Hooley previously played for Exeter before joining the Blues in 2017.

The 26-year-old's 15 international caps include starting at full-back against England at the 2019 World Cup in Kobe last September.

“It was such an easy decision for me to make the move to Saracens,” said Hooley. “Ultimately, I wanted to test myself and challenge myself.”

Saracens will play in the Championship in the 2020-21 season following their automatic relegation from the Premiership for persistent salary cap infringements.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you