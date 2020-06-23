Edinburgh sign second row Andrew Davidson from Glasgow

Davidson made eight appearances during his time with Glasgow

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of Glasgow Warriors second row Andrew Davidson.

The 23-year-old has spent two years at Scotstoun and made eight appearances having previously played for Newcastle Falcons.

The capital club have also signed second row Marshall Sykes, his first professional contract.

The 20-year-old was aligned with Glasgow but played in the semi-pro Super6 with Ayrshire Bulls.

Both players have represented Scotland at under-20 level.

"We're really excited to secure the signatures of both Andrew and Marshall - they're two players that add further strength and depth to our squad," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"Andrew gained plenty of experience down at Newcastle Falcons, while he's been impressive in limited game time since his return to Glasgow.

"Marshall is still pretty raw, but he's extremely hardworking and we believe that he has the potential to develop into a really talented lock or back-row."