Irish Rugby: No positive results in first round of Covid-19 tests

No positive results have been returned from the first round of IRFU coronavirus testing.

A total of 140 players and staff from Leinster and Munster were tested on Wednesday 18 June with all participants found to be clear of the virus.

Ulster and Connacht will undergo the swab tests later this week.

All four provinces will return to action at the Aviva Stadium on either 22 or 23 August as the Pro14 resumes behind closed doors.

Ulster are due to return to training in Belfast on 29 June, the same date that all sport within the Republic of Ireland will be allowed to begin again, with Leinster and Munster able to return to their high performance centres from Monday.

The IRFU has also revealed its return to play protocols which aims to see club activity resume in September, although it is unclear if this plan will be accelerated following the Irish Government's announcement on Friday.