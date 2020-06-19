Jasmine Joyce: Wales & GB Sevens player joins Bristol as Neumann moves to Sale
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Jasmine Joyce has rejoined Bristol Bears Women and fellow Wales wing Lisa Neumann has switched clubs by moving to Sale Sharks.
Joyce, a Great Britain Sevens player at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will play for Bristol for the 2020-21 Premier 15s season.
Neumann has left another top-tier club, Firwood Waterloo Ladies, to join Sale Sharks Women.
Both Joyce, 24, and 26-year-old Neumann have 15 caps for Wales.