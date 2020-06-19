Will Skelton: Saracens lock leaves Premiership for La Rochelle

Will Skelton won 18 Australia caps between 2014 and 2016

Will Skelton is to leave Saracens at the end of June after four years with the relegated Premiership club.

The Australia lock, 28, will join La Rochelle in France’s Top 14 after making 77 appearances for Sarries.

“It’s been a special time here. I came here wanting to improve and wanting to make an impact on the team and I think I’ve done that," he said.

Skelton helped Sarries to a domestic and European double in 2018 when he was also named players’ player of the year.

Following his initial short-term move in December 2016, he made the switch to North London permanent ahead of the following season.