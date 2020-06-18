Max Crumpton: Harlequins hooker retires aged 26

Max Crumpton scored two tries in 20 appearances for Harlequins after joining from Bristol in February 2018

Harlequins hooker Max Crumpton has been forced to retire at the age of 26 because of a hamstring injury.

He suffered the injury in the Heineken Cup win over Bath in January.

Crumpton is the second Quins player to announce their retirement this week after fellow hooker Rob Buchanan, 29, did so on Tuesday.

"My career has finished sooner than I would have wanted, but I have plenty of fond memories to look back on," he told the club website.

"I'm thankful for the continued support from Quins as I begin my life after rugby. It will be great to come back to The Stoop as a fan when rugby returns."