Ioan Cunningham: Ex-forwards coach 'shocked' at Scarlets departure

Ioan Cunningham (L) served as Scarlets forwards coach under both Brad Mooar and current Wales boss Wayne Pivc (R)

Former Scarlets forwards coach Ioan Cunningham admits he was "a little bit shocked" at being released by the region after nine years.

Cunningham, who worked under Brad Mooar, was left without a contract under Glenn Delaney's new set-up.

Former Llanelli RFC captain Cunningham says he would like to stay in Wales but is open to other opportunities.

"I was in advanced talks with Harlequins, but they decided to go with Jerry Flannery," Cunningham said.

"I'd love to help Welsh rugby in some shape or form, but there are positives in experiencing different cultures and competitions."

Delaney stepped up from defence coach to take the top job at Scarlets, with former New Zealand front-row Ben Franks appointed scrum coach and Academy and Wales Under-20s forwards coach Richard Kelly taking Cunningham's role.

"Yes I was a little bit shocked, but it's rugby, it's pro sport, we have to adjust and deal with things very quickly," Cunningham told the BBC's Byd Rygbi Cat a Charlo Welsh language podcast.

"I've been speaking to [ex-England and current Leinster head coach] Stuart Lancaster and [England and British and Irish Lions lock] Geoff Parling, who is at Melbourne Rebels, about how they're preparing to return to play.

"It's a really exciting time. I'm learning. This break has allowed me to look at my strengths and weaknesses."

Whatever the future holds, Cunningham has only fond memories of a region he helped guide to a second Pro12 title in 2017.

"The Scarlets will always hold a place in my heart. We had some great times and I'm really proud to be part of the successes," he added.

