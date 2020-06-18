Josh Hodge: Exeter sign versatile back from Newcastle

Josh Hodge has played for England Under-20s

Exeter Chiefs have signed versatile back Josh Hodge from promoted Championship club Newcastle Falcons on a long-term deal.

The 20-year-old, who can play on the wing or at full-back, has represented England at under-20 level.

"You can see bags of potential in him," Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"We've spent a lot of time developing young players. Josh could come here and thrive for 10 years."

Hodge is effectively a replacement for Max Bodilly, who left the Devon club for Ealing Trailfinders after his contract expired.

He becomes Exeter's fifth signing of the summer, after Jonny Gray, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Aaron Hinkley and Corey Baldwin all agreed moves to Sandy Park.

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Hodge's contract with the club.

Chiefs are top of the Premiership with nine games of the regular season remaining. The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume on 15 August.

Professional rugby in England has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.