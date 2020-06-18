Hooker Harry Doolan signs Jersey Reds contract

Harry Doolan progressed to the first-team squad from the academy

Teenage hooker Harry Doolan has become the latest Jersey-born player to sign professional terms with Jersey Reds.

The 18-year-old, who played for the islanders' second-string Athletic side, has agreed a four-year contract.

Doolan spent time training with the first team last season and has come up through the club's academy.

He follows fellow Jerseymen such as Michael le Bourgeois, James Voss and Ed Dawson in playing for the islanders professionally.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: "He has shown great strength and core skills, but I've been most impressed by his attitude; he really wants to develop his game as a professional and is driven to make the most of this opportunity."

Doolan, who has also played age-group rugby for Hampshire and will work under former England hooker and new Reds forwards coach Rob Webber, added: "I learned a lot last season training with the pros and playing for the Athletic.

"My aim is to get a game for Jersey Reds and getting a contract is hopefully the start of me being able to achieve that."