New Welsh amateur club rugby season delayed

The WRU decided to cancel the 2019-20 club season in March 2020 with 1,113 fixtures left to play

The new Welsh amateur club rugby season will not start in September and could be delayed until January 2021.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed the 2020-21 community season will not begin in its traditional month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Options for resuming the season range from October to January depending on health advice.

The WRU also warned the season will look different, with emphasis being placed on local fixtures.

The caveats for a return to rugby include public health and government authorities allowing a return, public health services not being compromised, clubs having time to educate and prepare facilities, players having an appropriate reconditioning period and contact tracing.

The WRU cancelled all 2019-20 league and cup competitions in March because of the coronavirus crisis.

The cancellation means there was no promotion or relegation in any WRU league, with all teams remaining in their current division.