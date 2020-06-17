Chris Robshaw: Major League Rugby move for ex-England captain with San Diego Legion

Robshaw will stay at Quins until the current season is completed

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is poised to complete a move to San Diego Legion in America's Major League Rugby.

The flanker, 34, announced in February he would leave Harlequins this summer after 16 years, though he has agreed to stay until the suspended season ends.

Major League Rugby, cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, was first played in 2018, with the first two campaigns won by Seattle Seawolves.

Former New Zealand centre Ma'a Nonu joined San Diego last year.

Ex-England back Ben Foden and former South Africa prop Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira are also involved in the competition, which was to have featured 12 teams this term, including Canadian outfit Toronto Arrows.

Robshaw, whose move to San Diego is set to be confirmed on Thursday, helped Quins win their first Premiership title in 2011-12 and was also in the side that lifted the Challenge Cup a year earlier.

He won the most recent of his 66 England caps in June 2018 - leading his country in 43 Tests over a five-and-a-half-year period - but was left out of last year's World Cup squad.