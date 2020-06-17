Sale Sharks: Players take permanent pay cuts amid coronavirus pandemic

Sale Sharks were second in the Premiership when the season was halted

Sale Sharks players have agreed to take permanent pay cuts to help the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many Premiership sides, including Sale, had agreed temporary pay cuts of up to 25% in the early stages of the crisis to help clubs remain solvent.

Top-flight clubs in England have already agreed to reduce the salary cap by £1.4m from the 2021-22 season.

"The club has reached agreement with every player regarding amended terms to their contracts," a statement said.

"The club would also like to thank all our non-playing team including commercial, coaching and medical staff, as they also have agreed pay cuts.

"Every single person at Sale Sharks has accepted a reduction and is contributing to helping the survival of Sale Sharks through these difficult times."

Finances have been hit with no matches played since early March, although it is hoped games can restart in August after players returned to training this month.

Players' union, the Rugby Players Association, has also threatened legal action after saying its members were not consulted before Premiership clubs unanimously agreed to reduce the salary cap.

But Sale say their salary reductions will allow their squad - which includes South African stars Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager as well as England back row Tom Curry and Scotland back Byron McGuigan - to "remain together for the next three or four years".