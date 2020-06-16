Ulster Rugby: IRFU will start carrying out Covid-19 tests on players and staff next week

Ulster's last game in the Pro14 was on 22 February

Ulster players and staff will undergo the Irish Rugby Football Union's Covid-19 testing programme next week.

The governing body will start the PCR tests with Leinster and Munster this week, with Ulster and Connacht to follow.

Dan McFarland's Ulster squad is due to return to training at the Kingspan Stadium on 29 June.

The swab tests are part of the governing body's return-to-train protocols.

"All players, coaches and support staff will be tested before being permitted to enter their respective High Performance Centres," IRFU medical director Dr Rod McLoughlin.

"They will also receive Covid-19 education from our medical staff as well as education on the new protocols that have been put in place at each High Performance Centre to create a controlled working environment that greatly limits the risk of infection."

With all rugby activity suspended in Ireland since March, the IRFU plans for the provinces to play a series of inter-provincial fixtures at the Aviva Stadium from 22 August.

Ulster's last game in the Pro 14 was on 22 February and McFarland's men are still in contention in that competition as well as being in the quarter-final of European Champions Cup, in which they face a trip to Toulouse.