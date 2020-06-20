Premiership finals: How much can you remember about Twickenham showpiece?
The Premiership season should have reached its conclusion with a Twickenham final on 20 June, but the 2019-20 campaign was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The highlight of the English domestic rugby union calendar since its introduction in 2003, the Premiership final has produced some memorable moments over the years.
Test your knowledge of previous finals by having a go at our quiz. Good luck!