Rob Buchanan: Harlequins hooker retires from rugby union aged 29
Harlequins hooker Rob Buchanan has retired from rugby union at the age of 29.
He spent all of his 10-year career with the Premiership club, helping them win the 2012-13 Anglo-Welsh Cup and 2011-12 Premiership title.
In recent years Buchanan has struggled with injuries, spending 18 months on the sidelines with a shoulder problem.
"Rob played with courage, physicality and had a real purpose in his actions," said Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard.
"He will be missed by the team because of his quality as a player, but more importantly he will be missed by the group because of his presence and the most incredible booming and infectious laugh you will ever hear."
Hong Kong-born Buchanan made 123 appearances for Quins - including 81 games in the Premiership - and played a non-Test match for England on their tour of Argentina in 2013.
He will now work as operations manager of a meat supplier in Berkshire.
"I'd like to thank my family, friends, team-mates, all the staff, and of course the fans who have been by my side throughout my time at the club, I wouldn't have had such a special and amazing journey without all of you," Buchanan said.
"My time as a player at the club may have come to an end, but I will still be at games to cheer on the lads."