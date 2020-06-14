Jersey Reds make 15 signings including Namibia wing Lesley Klim

Lesley Klim has scored eight tries in his 13 international appearances for Namibia

Jersey Reds have signed Namibia international wing Lesley Klim ahead of the 2020-21 Championship season.

Klim, 25, played twice at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and joins the Reds after two years in Wales with Ospreys.

He is one of 15 new recruits announced by the club in a major squad revamp after finishing seventh in the aborted 2019-20 campaign.

The list also includes ex-Bristol Bears prop Ollie Dawe and lock Zak Farrance, who has experience of France's Top 14.

Also among the new faces is Kurt Heatherley, who played Aussie Rules for five years before returning to his native New Zealand to join Auckland Blues in a switch to rugby.

The other Jersey signings are centre Jack Roberts (Doncaster), wing Ryan Hunter (Bedford), scrum-halves Michael Dowsett (Canon Eagles, Japan, ex-Worcester) and James Elliott (Yorkshire Carnegie), fly-half Sam Leeming (Bedford), hooker George Edgson (Doncaster), props Jack Higgins (Plymouth and Ciaran Parker (Munster), locks Shay Kerry (Ampthill) and Sean O'Connor (Munster) and flanker Lewis Wynne (London Scottish).