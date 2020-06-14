Rugby Players Ireland hits out at IRFU over talks leak on pay cuts

Players from Ireland's four Pro14 teams could be facing a pay cut

Rugby Players Ireland says it is "very disappointed" after a newspaper reported that the IRFU is seeking a 20% pay cut for the four provincial sides.

The Irish Times stated that IRFU non-playing staff were set for a 20% pay cut and that the governing body wanted a similar reduction for players.

There has been no action since 13 March because of the Covid-19 lockdown

"We are very disappointed to see recent media reports about proposed player salary cuts," said the RPI.

The players' union added: "We are in the very early phase of discussions with the IRFU to establish fully the current and long-term financial position of the union and only then can the players consider any proposal.

"Rugby Players Ireland will not be commenting further at this time."

A pay deferral scheme has eased the financial pressure on the IRFU but it will cease on 30 June and staff will then operate on a four-day week.

"The IRFU is in discussion with Rugby Players Ireland in relation to savings in the professional game. These arrangements will remain under constant review," IRFU director of communications Stephen McNamara told the Irish Times.