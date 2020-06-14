Cardiff Blues: Up to £6m revenue reduction predicted because of coronavirus

Cardiff Blues facing Scarlets in the 2019-20 season

Cardiff Blues supporters have been told the region could expect revenue reductions of between £4m and £6m because of coronavirus.

The stark warning was issued at a recent meeting between Blues bosses and CF10 Supporters Trust.

A complicating factor also raised was the Welsh Rugby Union's income being affected and the resulting impact on the four regions.

The meeting was told the WRU were seeking support from Welsh Government.

The Blues fans were also told about the possibility of funding from World Rugby's emergency fund. There was no mention of remortgaging the Principality Stadium with chairman Gareth Davies insisting last week that had not been discussed at board level.

Minutes of the liaison meeting between the Blues and the CF10 Trust reveal it was initially thought professional rugby would be back to 80% normal by the start of 2021.

However, the minutes stated some of that positivity has now disappeared and it is likely games will be played behind closed doors until the end of the year, maybe longer.

A working group had been established to look at savings and income generation. Cardiff Blues say they had taken advantage of the furlough scheme, rent rebates and limited banking facilities.

Cash crisis

Welsh rugby faces a stark economic situation. WRU chairman Davies last week described the coronavirus pandemic as catastrophic financially for the game in Wales.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB), made up of representatives of Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Scarlets and Ospreys and the WRU runs the professional game in Wales and issues funding.

Gareth Davies is a former Wales captain who played 21 times for his country between 1978 and 1985

The WRU's income in the 2019 annual report was £90.5m with more than half of that coming from international matches.

Any cancelled Test matches would directly affect the amount of money issued to the four Welsh regions.

In the annual report, the WRU said they invested £33m into the professional game. This includes £25.4m to the affiliated regions and £7.6m to running the Dragons which the governing body own.

There were suggestions the money going to the regions could even drop to £3m next year if the loss of revenue continued and if the worst-case scenario becomes reality.

In March, Wales coach Wayne Pivac and WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips were among the senior staff who took a 25% pay cut.

In April, Welsh players from the regions agreed a 25% pay cut over three months as the sport dealt with the financial impact of coronavirus.

That took them until 1 July and further reductions have been mooted but players have reacted strongly to what they see as mistakes in how the regional game has been historically managed.

They are now waiting to return to training ahead of any possible Pro14 resumption with return dates of 29 June and 6 July being touted.

The Guinness Pro14 is hoping to return to action on 22 August with two rounds of localised fixtures behind closed doors, with Parc y Scarlets and Liberty Stadium options to host those matches.

Some regions face a conundrum on where to train with venues acting as field hospitals or testing centres.

Cardiff Blues are looking for facilities with the Arms Park out of action as part of the Principality Stadium field hospital site, while Ospreys have plans to switch to St Helen's in Swansea with their usual Llandarcy training base out of action.