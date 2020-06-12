Maro Itoje: Saracens star '95% sure' of club future after reports of French move

Itoje has also been linked with Premiership side Leicester

Maro Itoje says he is "95% sure" of where he will be playing his club rugby next season after being linked with a move away from demoted Saracens.

The 25-year-old second row was rumoured to be considering loans with Leicester and French side Racing 92.

Other reports say he will stay at Saracens for a sabbatical year before the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour.

"It's still to be confirmed but I'm 95% sure where I will be," said Itoje on the Political Thinking podcast.

Saracens were relegated to the second-tier Championship for the 2020-21 season in January as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches.

England internationals Jamie George and Elliot Daly have indicated they will stay with Saracens despite dropping a division, but the future of their star-studded squad remains unclear as the suspension of the season has placed club finances under more pressure.

Centre Alex Lozowski has agreed a one-year loan with French side Montpellier, while lock Nick Isiekwe will join Northampton for next season before returning to Saracens.

However second row George Kruis and scrum-half Ben Spencer have left on permanent deals to Japanese side Panasonic Wild Knights and Bath respectively.

The Rugby Football Union indicated in January that Saracens players who move abroad, a decision that would usually rule them out of international selection unless in "exceptional circumstances", would be considered for England.

However rival Premiership clubs are reportedly opposed to such an interpretation of the rules.