Phil Bennett: Fly-half scoops Wales' greatest try accolade

Phil Bennett kicks for touch during Wales' 18-9 win over Scotland in 1977

Phil Bennett's spectacular score against Scotland in 1977 has been voted the greatest ever Welsh try.

In an online competition organised by the Welsh Rugby Union, Bennett's Murrayfield try beat Scott Gibbs' 1999 score against England at Wembley in the final.

"I didn't score that many tries for Wales," said Bennett.

"The try against Scotland is the one that gets talked about the most when I meet people."

Voters were asked to pick from an initial list of 16 tries before the competition was completed with the final two.

The winning effort was started by full-back JPR Williams and wing Gerald Davies and finished by fly-half Bennett, whose score under the posts completed the Triple Crown for Wales in the Five Nations championship.

Bennett was Wales captain and featured twice in a move that began from a bouncing ball in the Welsh 22, with commentator Bill McLaren describing the score as "the try of the Championship".

Phil Bennett was appointed captain of Wales for the 1977 Five Nations championship

"The try itself is still memorable," said Bennett.

"Andy Irvine kicked the ball away to JPR and I thought, 'he's made a mistake there'.

"Gerald Davies produced some magical sidesteps, beat three or four men, and put me into a bit of space. I had David Burcher outside, found him, and he floated a beautiful high pass back inside to Steve Fenwick.

"Steve took man and ball but, incredibly, got the ball away back to me. I had two guys in front of me and managed to beat them both with a step.

"One of them was the great Ian 'Mighty Mouse' McLauchlan. He was a hard man was Mouse, who loved scrummaging, and I was shocked to see him back near his own 22 trying to cover.

"Thankfully, they bought the dummy and I was away to the posts. People asked whether it was a pose with the ball under my chin, but it truly wasn't.

"I was knackered - and relieved."