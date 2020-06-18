Pro14 to return in August with derbies behind closed doors

Defending champions Leinster were unbeaten when the season was halted

The Pro14 will return from a five-month Covid-19 pandemic hiatus with derbies behind closed doors from 22 August.

The league's resumption will see teams from the same nation play against each other before the season is concluded via semi-finals and a final.

The teams finishing in the top two places in Conference A and B will contest the semi-finals.

That final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 September with the venue to be confirmed.

There are still eight rounds of fixtures remaining, but those will not be completed in full with four consecutive weekends from the restart date earmarked to conclude the campaign.

Defending champions Leinster and Edinburgh lead Conference A and B respectively.

In a statement, Pro14 organisers said: "The 2019-20 season will have an abbreviated finish that features the most attractive match-ups and rivalries from the Guinness Pro14 with two rounds of derby games in each territory counting towards final positions.

"This will cut the regular season from 21 game rounds to 15.

"Games postponed prior to the indefinite suspension will be deemed 0-0 draws as previously stated by Pro14 Rugby on February 28, 2020."

European qualification will again be on merit, based on finishing positions after round 13, which has already been finalised along with the un-played games deemed as draws.

Rugby nations Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa have teams in the Pro14, covering six governmental jurisdictions whose health guidance in the face of Covid-19 must be observed.

More to follow.