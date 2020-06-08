Alex Lozowski: Saracens centre signs new deal but loaned to Top 14 side Montpellier

Alex Lozowski last played for England against Japan at Twickenham in November 2018

England centre Alex Lozowski will join French side Montpellier on loan for 2020-21 after signing a new two-year deal with Championship-bound Saracens.

Lozowski will spend next season in the Top 14, making him ineligible for selection for the national team under their domestic-based players only rule.

The 26-year-old has made 107 Saracens appearances since moving from Wasps in 2016 and can also play at fly-half,

They were relegated after salary cap breaches triggered points deductions.

Newcastle loaned England back-row Mark Wilson to Sale following their relegation in 2018-19, and Sarries have also arranged a similar deal for forward Nick Isiekwe while they seek to return to the top flight.

Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola have yet to make decisions about where to play next season.

"I'm really happy to have managed to secure my future with Saracens," Lozowski said.

"It's a club that have been really good to me over the years and I've enjoyed playing here for a long time now.

"I'll be watching closely and cheering on the lads and hoping they do really, really well next season. I think the team spirit and character will take us back to where we want to be."