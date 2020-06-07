Jefferson Poirot retires from France duty at age of 27

Poirot made his debut against Italy in 2016

Former France captain Jefferson Poirot has retired from international rugby at the age 27 because of a lack of motivation.

The prop said he has struggled since France's World Cup quarter-final defeat by Wales last year.

"When the competition finished, a few minutes after the final whistle, I felt empty," Poirot, who won 36 caps, told L'Equipe.

"The decision was made in a fraction of a second."

Poirot, who plays for Bordeaux-Begles, added: "I feel my motivation is not at its maximum.

"I always promised myself I would be at 100% when playing for France, to not lie. Les Bleus, it's the Holy Grail. I can't go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus."

Poirot captained France against Tonga in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup.

He started only one of France's four matches in this year's postponed Six Nations.

"It's not in my character to give up. Taking this decision is much deeper than that," Poirot said.

"It was difficult but it had the contrary effect. It made me feel relief. The decision was even easier to make. I might be criticised, but I haven't lied to anyone."