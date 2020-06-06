Aled Brew: Wales wing on lookout for new club after Bath exit

Wales wing Aled Brew played four seasons for Bath

Wales winger Aled Brew is on the hunt for a new club after four seasons at Bath.

"I'd like to finish on my own terms rather than during this (coronavirus) situation, and 36 is my cut-off age," said 33-year-old Brew.

"I've had some enquiries but it's hard for clubs to commit at the moment."

Brew made 42 English Premiership appearances and played 13 European games for Bath, winning the Player of the Year award in 2018.

He has nine caps for Wales, and scored 43 tries in 120 appearances across three spells with the Dragons, also playing for Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Biarritz.

"Some of my best times have been in Wales, it would be nice to finish off in Wales, but I'm open to clubs (in Wales or England) really," Brew told BBC Sport Wales.

"James Hook has retired this year, he would love to have had some sort of swansong and I would imagine it's left him with a bitter-sweet taste although he'll have a testimonial. But I want to finish on my own terms."

Brew says he was aware his time at the Rec was likely to end, with England hopefuls Anthony Watson, Semesa Rokoduguni and Ruaridh McConnochie all vying for wing spots along with several youngsters - but is grateful for the revitalisation of his career there.

"Almost four years in Bath, it's been amazing and it's rekindled my love for the sport. I'm happy with the way things have gone and I'm leaving with fond memories," he said.

"I gave my all in the Bath jersey and it's given me a lot back after things didn't go my way with the last time back at the Dragons. That was a tough time in my career and Bath threw me a lifeline to get back into top-flight rugby."

For now, Brew is keeping fit and staying on the look-out for new opportunities despite the widespread uncertainty over fixtures and budgets.

"I'm staying in shape, I'm pretty regimented about that and that's probably one of the strengths of my career, so hopefully something will come up," he added.