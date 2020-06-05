Michael Fatialofa: Injured Worcester forward allowed home after five months in hospital

Michael Fatialofa had only been on the Allianz Park pitch a minute after replacing fellow lock Graham Kitchener

Worcester Warriors forward Michael Fatialofa has been cleared to return home after five months in hospital following a serious neck injury.

It was feared the 27-year-old New Zealand-born flanker might never walk again after suffering a broken bone in his neck against Saracens on 4 January.

But Fatialofa's wife, Tatiana, has confirmed he will be allowed home on Friday night.

"My delightful husband is coming home," she posted on Twitter.

"There are no words that suffice how GRATEFUL @michaelfats + I are for every person who has championed us. He wouldn't be coming home in this miraculous condition without your prayers, love & the support shown in various ways which will carry us thru the next phase."

Fatialofa suffered the injury less than a minute after coming on against Saracens as a second-half replacement.

Worcester players gave a show of support for Fatialofa in their next game following his accident

After almost three weeks in intensive care in London, he was then transferred to the rehab unit at Stoke Mandeville, in Buckinghamshire.

And, after taking his first steps, he was then walking unaided within 11 weeks of suffering the injury.

Fatialofa, who joined Worcester from Super Rugby side Wellington Hurricanes in 2018, will now continue his rehabilitation before his expected return to New Zealand by the end of the year.