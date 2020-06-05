Ben Spencer: Bath confirm England scrum-half among three new signings
Bath have confirmed Saracens and England scrum-half Ben Spencer will join them next season.
The 27-year-old will move to the Rec on a three-year deal after nine years with Saracens.
Lock Will Spencer, 28, will also return to the club after two years with Leicester and a spell with Worcester.
Bath have also agreed a deal with South African prop Juan Schoeman, 28, who will join from Super Rugby franchise The Sharks.
All three will become Bath players as and when the 2020-21 season begins after Premiership Rugby confirmed its intention to re-start the current season on 15 August following the coronavirus lockdown.
Premiership clubs are set to return to non-contact training on 15 June.
As well as the three signings, Fiji international Josh Matavesi and Cameron Redpath who have both extended their contracts with Bath, having joined on a short-term deals mid-season.
There are also contract extensions for centre Max Clark, scrum-half Max Green and prop Henry Thomas.
The length of Clark and Green’s new deals have not been disclosed while Thomas has signed a one-year extension.