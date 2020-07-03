Pro14: Ospreys return to training in Swansea

Ospreys last played at St Helen's in an Anglo-Welsh match against Harlequins in November 2016

Ospreys will resume training at St Helen's in Swansea ahead of the Pro14 resumption.

The region's permanent training base at the Llandarcy Academy of Sport in Neath Port Talbot has been transformed into a field hospital with capacity for 340 beds.

So Ospreys are basing themselves temporarily at the home of Swansea RFC until the end of 2020.

The region are preparing to return to limited training on 6 July.

The Llandarcy Academy of Sport was handed over to the Swansea Bay University Health Board at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and will be in operation until the end of 2020.

Ospreys last played at St Helen's in an Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture against Harlequins in November 2016.

It was a former joint home of the region alongside the Gnoll in Neath during the first two seasons of their existence between 2003 and 2005 before games were moved to the Liberty Stadium.

The Pro14 season resumption is set for 22 August with local derbies planned for two weekends. Ospreys are due to host the Dragons on the opening weekend before travelling to face Cardiff Blues.