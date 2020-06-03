New Zealand Super Rugby event to have 'red card replacements'

Semisi Masirewa is sent off
The Sunwolves Semisi Masirewa is sent off during last year's Super Rugby tournament

Red-carded players can be replaced 20 minutes after their dismissal in New Zealand's new Super Rugby tournament.

The country's five Super Rugby teams will play a domestic mini-series from 13 June after getting approval to restart the sport behind closed doors.

"Paying rugby fans, players and coaches want to see a fair contest," said New Zealand Rugby's head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum.

"Replacing a player after 20 minutes strikes the right balance."

If teams are level at full-time, 10 minutes of 'golden point' extra time will follow with the first score decisive.

New Zealand Rugby has also tightened rules around the breakdown, requiring both ball-carriers to play the ball and tacklers to roll away quicker.

Teams playing in the mini-series will use chartered planes to travel on match days and players will be checked daily for coronavirus symptoms.

Last week, World Rugby introduced a series of optional adaptations to laws designed to reduce the threat of coronavirus transmission in the sport.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you