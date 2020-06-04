Richard Hibbard: Dragons and Wales hooker calls for 60-cap flexibility

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales hooker Richard Hibbard reveals his clandestine career in Rugby League

Dragons hooker Richard Hibbard believes Wales' 60-cap rule requires greater flexibility.

The Welsh Rugby Union selection policy introduced in October 2017 states players will not be picked if they have won fewer than 60 caps and opted to play for a side outside Wales.

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb became the highest-profile casualty when he signed for Toulon in 2017.

"I don't think it should be as definitive as 60 caps," Hibbard said.

"Rhys Webb played over 100 times for the Ospreys. They should look at things on an individual basis and consider exceptions to the rules."

One player who has been affected by the current rule is Wasps flanker Thomas Young, who made his Six Nations debut against Italy in February 2019.

Young missed out on Warren Gatland's 2019 World Cup squad and has now signed a new deal with Wasps after not being offered a contract by any of the four Welsh regions, making him ineligible for international selection.

Hibbard, who won 38 Wales caps and played for Gloucester prior to the law being introduced, believes the experience of playing outside of Wales was invaluable.

"Any player just needs to get out of Wales and experience it for a couple of seasons, to make yourself better," Hibbard told the Scrum V podcast.

"It also opens up the bracket below. We've only got four regions, there are limited spaces and limited game time for a lot of boys. If Dan Biggar goes, it gives the next 10 an opportunity."

Rugby return

WRU Chairman Gareth Davies says they will not adopt optional law trials approved by World Rugby

Hibbard is preparing for a return to action following the coronavirus pandemic.

The regions are preparing to return to training on 29 June or 6 July, with the Pro14 hoping to come back from 22 August - which would include an opening couple of weekends of Welsh derbies.

Hibbard believes rugby should only return if it can resume safely without too many law changes.

The 10 optional law trials approved by World Rugby to help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission - which include limiting the times of scrums during a game and removing the choke tackle - were firmly rejected by WRU chairman Gareth Davies.

"I think it's a load of nonsense, it'll turn into a non-contact sport," said Hibbard.

"Let's wait for a little bit longer and not change too much. People want rugby to come back and not a different game."