John Barclay: Former Scotland captain reconsiders plans to retire

Barclay says his plan was to retire in June

Former Scotland captain John Barclay says the coronavirus shutdown has made him reconsider plans to retire.

Barclay, 33, has been released by Edinburgh after two years at the club, having retired from international duty last year.

The back row told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast his initial thoughts were to stop playing this month.

"It's given me a nudge to think I would like to play a couple more games," he said of the current halt in the season.

"But recruitment in rugby has dried up. I'm seeing how things develop over the next few months. Nothing is happening right now so I've got to wait and see.

"It's maybe a bit tricky to find a club potentially, budgets are getting cut, all the clubs are losing money."

Barclay, who played 76 times for Scotland, stepped away from national duty after the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Having played just 15 times in two seasons with Edinburgh, the former Glasgow and Scarlets player said he had lined up a job with a "leadership development company", but would prefer a different end to his 15-year rugby career.

"Now this is happened, I feel like it's not a great way to potentially finish, just peter out and fizzle out into nothing," he said.

"As of now, when my last pay cheque comes in, that's it. I'm going to go from rugby player to stay-at-home dad and there's nothing I can do about it.

"As of a month's time, full-time baker or stacking shelves in the supermarket, I don't know."