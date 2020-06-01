Welsh players call for changes with more pay cuts mooted

Rugby matches have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020

Wales' leading players say they want change in the professional game after suggestions of further pay cuts.

In April, Welsh players from the four regions agreed a 25% pay cut over three months as the sport dealt with the financial impact of coronavirus.

That took them until 1 July and reports have warned of further reductions.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) has issued a strongly-worded response stating its members had not "always been treated fairly".

The statement reads: "For a number of years, the struggles of the regional game in Wales have been well documented.

"Attendances have continued to suffer, and long-term financial sustainability is, and was a major issue long before Covid-19 accelerated the crisis.

"This is against a backdrop of political manoeuvring, mismanagement and issues around trust and transparency across the professional landscape.

"This has often meant players have not always been treated fairly and are often at the brunt of fall out in the game.

"In moments of crisis, change is often needed, and the players are determined to be part of a positive change in the game.

"As they have demonstrated previously, the players have made sacrifices to protect immediate threats to rugby.

"However, they feel that now is the time for change and the players would like to work with all stakeholders to find sustainable solutions for the good of the sport."

The original pay cuts finish in a month and the WRPA say any further discussions would be needed to be part of a long-term strategy for regional rugby.

The statement continued: "In relation to reports of pay cuts, it is important to remember players have families, dependents, mortgages and very short careers.

"The WRPA is acutely aware of the significant financial losses reported, and if pay cuts were requested the players would want to understand how these savings would relate to a long-term financial solution, given the historical issues in the regional game.

"The players remain open to how they can support the viability of the game in Wales, but it would be fruitless for players to make further sacrifices only for the game to return to the issues that existed before Covid-19.

"We support the WRU exploring whether a global season at international level is good for the game and at the same time consider it vital that the opportunity is grasped to create a better future for the regional game here in Wales."

The WRPA chief executive is Barry Cawte, while Ospreys flanker James King is chairman after replacing Wales hooker Ken Owens.

King is joined on the executive committee by Dan Lydiate, Josh Turnbull, Ellis Jenkins, Steff Hughes, Jake Ball, Lewis Evans and Tyler Morgan who will be shortly replaced by Ashton Hewitt.

Testing times

The Professional Rugby Board represents the four regions and Welsh Rugby Union and run the professional game in Wales.

The PRB is considering measures to ease the significant financial effects of the coronavirus epidemic on regional rugby.

Worst case scenario figures emerged with suggestions the four regions would only given £500,000 for 2021 by the PRB if no Test rugby was held this season.

Media playback is not supported on this device WRU chairman Gareth Davies says moving the Six Nations is not a big issue

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips told BBC Wales Sport in May the governing body would lose £50m of revenue if no autumn internationals and 2021 Six Nations games were staged.

The WRU's income in the 2019 annual report was £90.5m with more than half of that coming from international match income.

That would directly affect the amount of money issued to the regions by the WRU to Dragons, Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Ospreys through the PRB.

In the 2019 annual report, the WRU said they invested £33m into the professional game which includes contributions to the Dragons which the governing body own.

There were suggestions the figures being handed out to the four regions could even drop to £3m next year if the loss of revenue continued.

The 320 clubs that make-up the community game have £11.8m ring-fenced under the new agreement with the governing body.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies said the injection of CVC investment into the Pro14, which gives the governing body a £30m cash boost, could help short-term problems.

Ospreys have been taken over by a sports marketing group which has bought a 75.1% stake in the region. Asian-based Y11 Sports & Media company has become Ospreys' major shareholder in a "multi-million pound deal".

The Guinness Pro14 is hoping to return to action on 22 August with two rounds of localised fixtures behind closed doors.