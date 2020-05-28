Ospreys scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams agrees new deal

Reuben Morgan-Williams played for Neath when aged just 17 before joining Ospreys

Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams has signed a new two-year deal with Ospreys.

Morgan-Williams, 22, has made 20 appearances and scored five tries since agreeing a first professional deal with Ospreys in January 2018.

Neath-born Morgan-Williams is a Wales Under-20 international who is highly regarded at Ospreys.

"He has the potential to be an exciting player for the club," said Ospreys' rugby general manager Dan Griffiths.

"We are fortunate to have some young exciting talent at scrum-half, and Reuben is a player that definitely has an X factor with his line-breaking ability.

"I know Reuben is focused on making an impression, and looking to take the opportunities to learn and progress."

Morgan-Williams, a Grand Slam winner with Wales Under-20s in 2016, has played Sevens for Wales and his long-term target is senior international rugby.

"Everyone's goal is to one day play for your country, so that definitely still is a big aim for me," he said.

"Short-term I'm looking forward to throwing my name in the ring and competing for the number nine jersey (at Opsreys).

"I'm really looking forward to competing for that spot. Matthew Aubrey, Harri Morgan and myself have had that competition between us all the way through which is always good for us all.

"Rhys Webb was here in my first few seasons and Shaun Venter is a great player too and it's a great opportunity to be able to learn from players like those."

Wales international Rhys Webb is rejoining Ospreys this summer

Morgan-Williams made his Ospreys debut on the opening day of the 2017-18 season, but has not played as often as he would have liked in the last couple of seasons.

"It's brilliant to have re-signed and I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

"It's been a tough two years for me with not getting regular game-time, but now that I've re-signed I'm hoping I can make an impact, keep on building and see what comes."

Morgan-Williams joins Sam Parry, Owen Watkin, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Keelan Giles, Cai Evans, props Tom Botha, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia and Sam Cross by agreeing a new Ospreys deal.

The region have signed Wales international Webb, Mat Protheroe, Nicky Thomas and Rhys Davies.

Another scrum-half, Aled Davies, has recently left Ospreys for Saracens.