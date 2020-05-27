Aled Davies: Wales scrum-half to leave Ospreys for Saracens

Aled Davies scored his only international try against Tonga in November 2018

Saracens have signed Wales scrum-half Aled Davies from Ospreys on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old is the club's first new signing ahead of next season.

He will play in the second-tier Championship after Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for salary cap infringements.

The move also makes Davies ineligible for international rugby as he has 20 caps, 40 short of the number needed to be picked when playing outside Wales.

He is the fourth player to become unavailable for Wales selection this month after centre Hadleigh Parkes agreed to leave Scarlets to join Japanese side Panasonic Wild Knights, flanker Thomas Young signed a new contract with Wasps and back-row Dan Baker left Ospreys to join Stade Montois in France.

Davies played in four of Wales' five Six Nations games when they won the Grand Slam in 2019, starting against Italy.

"It's a great opportunity for me at a massive club," Davies told the Saracens website.

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Aled is an experienced, talented, player and we are delighted to welcome both him and his family to Saracens.

"He is driven to take his game to new levels and we are excited he has chosen to do that at Saracens."