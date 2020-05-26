Dan Baker: Wales back row leaves Ospreys for France's Stade Montois

Dan Baker has won three caps for Wales

Wales number eight Dan Baker is leaving the Ospreys to join French second division club Stade Montois.

Neath-born Baker, 27, has been with his native region since 2013.

He was capped twice off the bench on Wales' 2013 tour of Japan and started a pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland in 2015.

The Mont-de-Marsan club finished 10th out of 16 clubs in the truncated Pro D2 season.

Baker's chances of adding to his caps tally were badly hit by a serious knee injury which kept him out from October 2017 to September 2019, having been a regional regular before then.

He made six appearances in the Pro14 and two in the European Champions Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Baker's new club are scheduled to kick off their campaign with a friendly at Biarritz on 27 August, if public health regulations allow training to resume in July.