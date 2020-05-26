Danny Wilson: New Glasgow Warriors head coach to begin role on 1 June

Danny Wilson, right, has been part of Gregor Townsend's Scotland coaching staff since 2018

Danny Wilson will replace Dave Rennie as Glasgow Warriors head coach on Monday, a month sooner than planned.

With the Pro14 hoping to resume in August, the early succession will allow Wilson to "be ready for when rugby returns", say Warriors.

Wilson has been Scotland forwards coach since August 2018, while Rennie is to take the reins at Australia.

"With no rugby to be played in the next few weeks, it makes sense for Danny to take charge now," said Rennie.

"The original plan was for Danny to immerse himself in the club after the Six Nations to assist with the transition, but that obviously hasn't been possible.

"I've been impressed with Danny. He has used the past couple of months well, spoken a lot to staff and players and is in a position to put his stamp on things. I know he'll do a great job."

Wislon will lead Glasgow for the remainder of the 2019-20 season should it resume from the current coronavirus-enforced suspension.

The incoming head coach thanked New Zealander Rennie for providing him with an "extensive handover" to smooth the transition.

And Wilson has already been "working hard planning the squad" in preparation for the new campaign, according to Glasgow MD Nathan Bombrys.