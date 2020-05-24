Six Nations: WRU chief Martyn Phillips says 'nothing off table' on global calendar

Wales won the 2019 Grand Slam and Six Nations title

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips says nothing is off the table with the global calendar after suggestions the Six Nations might move.

The traditional February start date could be switched to March or April as part of a new aligned world calendar.

Phillips is part of a World Rugby working group looking into the issues.

When asked about the possibility of the Six Nations moving, Phillips said: "People have said we have to be open, nothing is off the table."

Phillips added: "It is trying to step back and say if you were building the very best season possible what would it look like?

"If you go with very set positions at the beginning it is difficult to move forward.

"We have tried to say anything is possible and work our way through to some of these options that probably look better than others. That has been behind the scenes and we have been using our networks informally."

The 10 top international teams are working to align the world calendar following the coronavirus disruption.

The Sanzaar nations - South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina - are in talks with the Six Nations teams, England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy.

At present, the international rugby windows differ in the northern and southern hemispheres.

"People are open and they see it as an opportunity to look at whether there is a better way of doing this," said Phillips.

"It is trying to keep everyone open to possibilities. There is not an obvious way of doing it otherwise that would have been done a long time ago.

"We are currently exploring all the options and can we narrow it down to options that could work and then canvas opinions at that point.

"We have been very confidential about that work and that has helped us and that will stay until we are ready to say something.

"My personal viewpoint is the northern/southern hemisphere thing has fallen away. We work very well and talk to the guys on a daily basis.

"That division, if you want to call it that, has improved dramatically.

"Players are also such key stakeholders in this so we are trying to run certain things passed them as we go along."

Phillips believes the coronavirus crisis has given the rugby world a chance to address the issue.

"I have been involved for five years and this has been an open question," said Phillips.

"Hopefully some good things come out of a crisis like this and this might be one of them.

"There is a lot of value there for everybody and if we get this right it can improve the situation for a lot of stakeholders."